(Photos: SCSO) From left to right: Morgan Vermillion, Danny Ely, and Sandra Vermillion.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were arrested in Sullivan County after deputies reportedly found a variety of illegal substances during a traffic stop, including fentanyl.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) the arrests happened on Feb. 15 on Interstate 81 near the Interstate 26 interchange.

The release said Morgan Vermillion, 24, and Sandra Vermillion, 49, both of Mount Carmel, and Danny Ely, 34 of Kingsport, were all arrested.

SCSO deputies along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Kingsport Police Department (KPD) reportedly found 12.5 grams of heroin, 2.8 grams of fentanyl, 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 17 grams of marijuana, 19 gabapentin pills and drug paraphernalia during the stop, according to the release.

Morgan Vermillion was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, possession of schedule I narcotics for resale, schedule II, III, and IV drug violations and

introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, the release said. She remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to the release.

Sandra Vermillion is charged with speeding, possession of meth, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. She was released after posting a $25,000 bond on Feb. 17, according to the release.

Danny Ely is charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. His bond was set at $25,000; however, he was also served with arrest warrants that have no bond, the report said.