SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 17-year-old was arrested after he allegedly struck a deputy’s vehicle after leading deputies on a chase in Sullivan County Wednesday night.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a deputy reportedly observed a vehicle traveling toward him on Alison Road in the opposite lane, weaving back and forth.

Due to the vehicle traveling in that direction, the deputy had to take ‘evasive action’ and drove into a ditch to avoid being hit. According to the SCSO, the suspect’s vehicle was traveling 62 miles per hour in a 35 zone.

The vehicle was located near Haw Ridge Road, reportedly moving side to side. The driver, later identified by the SCSO as a 17-year-old, appeared to be ‘severely intoxicated,’ a release stated.

“The deputy initiated a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle on Devault Bridge Road and the vehicle continued toward Muddy Creek Road. The deputy stated that the vehicle was not speeding at that time; however, the vehicle was weaving in its lane of travel,” stated the SCSO.

The vehicle reportedly turned onto Church Hill Road, stopped then proceeded to drive off onto Muddy Creek Road and Highway 75 when the deputy exited his patrol vehicle, according to the release.

SCSO deputies were able to successfully deploy spike strips for the vehicle; however, the juvenile continued onto Highway 126, then Franklin Drive, before losing control of the vehicle.

“The [juvenile] then turned onto Highway 394, lost control of the vehicle, and spun around. The [juvenile] then accelerated, causing the tires to spin. This action caused the vehicle to drive toward a deputy’s vehicle, striking it head-on,” said the SCSO.

The juvenile then complied with deputies, exited the vehicle and was arrested.

The 17-year-old was reportedly charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest and Speeding. He was taken to the Johnson City Detention Center.

No injuries were reported during the incident.