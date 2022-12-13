SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old might face 24 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated reckless endangerment after allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a bus full of students, Sullivan County authorities say.

A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies responded to Beulah Church Road in Kingsport Friday afternoon, where a school bus driver said a student pointed “what appeared to be a firearm at the school bus” as it passed by the student’s house.

This followed an alleged altercation that occurred on the school bus, police say.

“One of the juveniles involved in the altercation was dropped off at a home, and the bus continued its route,” a release from the SCSO states. “A few minutes later, as part of its normal route, the bus passed back by the residence where the juvenile referenced above was dropped off.

“According to the bus driver, the juvenile was pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the school bus.”

The driver continued to a safe location and contacted law enforcement. Deputies contacted the juvenile suspect and then reportedly found and seized “a BB gun that resembles a shotgun.”

Authorities filed a petition in Sullivan County Juvenile Court to charge the 12-year-old with one count of aggravated reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault. The juvenile court allowed the child to be released to their parents’ custody.

Sullivan County Schools staff responded to the scene and coordinated transportation for the remaining students.