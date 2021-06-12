Screaming naked suspect exposes himself at community pool in Nashville suburb

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet Police are investigating an alleged indecent exposure incident where a teenage or young adult male exposed himself to people at a pool.

It happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. near the Mt. Vernon Estates community pool. A release from Mt. Juliet Police states a passenger got out of a vehicle at the intersection of W. Wilson Boulevard and Sheila Ann Drive then screamed to people at the pool to look in his direction. He was allegedly nude.

When confronted by a parent, the suspect got back into the vehicle and sped away. He is described as being 16 to 24-years-old and the vehicle is a silver or gray four-door car.

Detectives hope residents in the area will review any surveillance camera footage they have to see if this was captured on video.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550.