SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested after an alleged domestic assault on Sunday.

K9 Officer Tihlee Anderson, Photo: Scott County Sheriff’s Office website

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies responded to the residence of an off-duty deputy regarding a “domestic situation” early Sunday morning.

Scott County K9 Officer Tihlee Anderson was arrested for domestic assault, according to a release from the office.

Anderson was reportedly taken before a Magistrate and released on bond. As of Thursday, Anderson was suspended from the department pending the outcome of a judicial proceeding, the sheriff’s office stated.