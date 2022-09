DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County authorities say they are actively searching for an inmate who escaped from work detail.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Corey Lee Harbor, an inmate at the Duffield Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office believes Harbor is trying to get out of the area and may be in Lee or Wise counties.

Anyone who sees Harbor is asked to use caution and contact authorities immediately.