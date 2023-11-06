SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Both a Knoxville police officer and a woman from Scott County, Virginia face charges after she allegedly provided him with illicit photos of a child.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee stated in a release that Dan Roark, a 47-year-old officer with the Knoxville Police Department, had been arrested “on federal charges involving the production of child pornography.”

Roark appeared in court Monday afternoon. News Channel 11’s sister station in Knoxville, WATE, confirmed Roark has worked with the Knoxville Police Department since 2007 and last served on patrol in 2020. As of Monday, WATE learned Roark’s police powers had reportedly been suspended.

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel provided the following statement to WATE Monday:

“The allegations against Dan Roark are deeply disturbing and abhorrent. “His alleged actions shock the conscience and, if proven true, demonstrate monstrous behavior against a truly innocent victim. I am sickened by these accusations, which in and of themselves have brought immeasurable discredit on our agency and the entire law enforcement profession. “We have and will continue to cooperate fully with federal investigators. We will also act with great urgency to resolve this matter and repair the damage done to public trust in the wake of these disturbing allegations.” Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel

An affidavit in support of a criminal complaint against Roark was filed in the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. The affidavit states a Scott County, Virginia woman provided Roark with illicit photos and videos of a child in her care for years.

According to the affidavit, an investigation began after the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip. The subsequent investigation reportedly found the woman had sent the illicit photos and videos to Roark over text.

On Saturday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant against the woman for producing child pornography and other crimes against children. Following her arrest, the affidavit states she was Mirandized and agreed to speak to law enforcement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators report the woman admitted to meeting Roark online in 2007 and began communicating with him. Roark allegedly asked for the illicit photos at some point in their relationship years before their arrests.

The affidavit states the woman was paid by Roark, who she claimed to know as Dan Thomas, for the images she provided to him.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office were each involved in the investigation.