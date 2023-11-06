SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities in Scott County are actively “negotiating with a subject” inside a house Monday morning.

Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds confirmed to News Channel 11 that deputies were on the scene near the home on East Carters Valley Road.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office told News Channel 11 they first responded to the house and area around 4 a.m. Monday.

The Virginia State Police confirmed the agency is assisting with the situation.

Photo: The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along East Carters Valley Road Monday morning. (WJHL)

No further information has been released.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene.

This story is currently developing. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.