SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Duffield Regional Jail inmate who reportedly escaped during a work detail has been captured, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning.

A post from the agency revealed the inmate, identified as Cory Harber, was taken into custody “a little while ago by a neighboring jurisdiction.”

Initial reports on Friday indicate authorities believed Harbor had been “trying to get out of the area — possibly in Lee or Wise counties.”

It is not clear when Harbor originally went missing, and no further details have been released at this time. News Channel 11 is working to obtain more information. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.