GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — A Scott County man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children, according to the Scott County commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

A judge on Thursday sentenced Jason Wayne Gilliam, 43, of Duffield, to 50 years with 32 years suspended.

Gilliam was convicted last year of sodomy, object sexual penetration, and aggravated sexual battery.

According to the commonwealth attorney’s office, Gilliam testified that he had sodomized and inappropriately touched a 7-year-old and 5-year-old. Investigators said he initially sexually assaulted one of the children in 2004 and 2006 and the other in 2017 and 2018.

Gilliam was also sentenced to active supervised probation for a minimum of five years and unsupervised probation for the remainder of the 32 years. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.