RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Russell County woman accused of keeping a child in a trailer for months was denied bond on Friday, county officials say.

According to Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Rebecca Bremner was denied bond “based on the evidence presented” to officials in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Court.

Stoots declined to comment further on the court’s decision.

Bremner’s charges of child abuse and neglect stem from an investigation into a child with frostbite so severe that part of his leg required amputation. According to a criminal complaint, the child was allegedly found living in a box trailer.

Michael Park, a man charged in connection to the child’s case, is currently held in North Carolina. Stoots said the extradition process had begun as of Monday.

Bremner’s next appearance is scheduled for April 28 at 10:30 a.m.