Russell Co. woman facing fraud charges after allegedly receiving more than $100K from public assistance

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Castlewood, Va. woman has been charged with committing welfare fraud totaling more than $100,000.

A release from the Russell County Department of Social Services states that since Dec. 2016 Sondra Leigh Turner allegedly gave false information to the department. The false information reportedly allowed her to receive more than $46,000 in SNAP assistance, $54,000 in Medicaid assistance and $1,800 in energy assistance that she was not eligible for.

Turner is currently being charged with one count of Fraduenlty Obtaining/Attempting to Obtain Public Assistance, one count of Making False Statements to Obtain Benefits and one count of False Application.

This is the result of an investigation by the Russell County, Va. Department of Social Services, the Russell County, Va. Sheriff’s Office and Russell County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.