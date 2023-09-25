RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities in Russell County have located a stolen school bus in another county.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) posted to social media Monday stating it was investigating the theft of the yellow bus.

The Russell County Public School bus was described as #62 with a tag number 144-7561. According to Russell County Sheriff Bill Watson, the bus was stolen from the county’s vocational school.

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, Watson said the bus had been located on Hidden Valley Road in Washington County, Virginia.

The RCSO is working to obtain warrants in relation to the investigation. No one had been charged in the theft as of 11:45 a.m.