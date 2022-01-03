Russell Co. murder suspect dead after police attempted arrest, commonwealth’s attorney says

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man previously charged with first-degree murder and sought by authorities in Southwest Virginia has died.

According to a release from Zack Stoots, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Russell County, Timothy Coleman was charged with murder after a shooting on Dec. 30 left a man dead. The victim was identified by Stoots as Scottie Ray Holmes.

Coleman, 50, of Honaker, reportedly fled from the scene of the shooting. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle that Coleman had fled in on Skyes Drive in Cleveland, Virginia, according to the release.

A search for Coleman was conducted after the vehicle was found with the help of local, state and federal authorities.

The release states that the sheriff’s office received a tip on Friday, Dec. 31 that Coleman was in the area on Skyes Drive, prompting multiple agencies to respond.

“Law enforcement approached Coleman and before he could be placed into custody, Coleman retrieved a pistol and shot himself,” the release states.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, officers approached Coleman after the gun was discharged and attempted to use life-saving measures. Coleman was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead later, the release states.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office had previously reported that Coleman was in custody on Friday.

“After this senseless murder, we are thankful that no one else from our community or law enforcement was injured while attempting to place the accused in custody,” Stoots said in the release.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.