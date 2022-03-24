HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Rogersville woman faces a domestic assault charge after authorities responded to an incident on War Valley Road Tuesday, March 22.

Hawkins County deputies arrived at the scene at 4:45 p.m. where they discovered a woman covered in spaghetti sauce with “a red mark across her face,” according to the report from the sheriff’s office.

The victim told police that Donna Mickles, 63, became angry that the victim was staying at her home and threw a “skillet full of spaghetti” at her.

“[The victim] stated after Donna threw [the spaghetti,] she charged at her and slapped her across the face,” the report stated. Authorities found a video of the incident and said Mickles denied the assault until officers informed her it had been caught on camera, at which point she admitted to the assault.

Officers transported Mickles to the Hawkins County Jail.