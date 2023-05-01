SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man originally from Rogersville was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison for violently attacking and holding captive his former wife at their Scott County home in 2018.

A release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney said their office served as special prosecutors in this case, which sentenced 48-year-old Robert Allen Brotherton to 40 years in prison with 25 years suspended.

The April 27 sentencing comes following a two-day bench trial in 2022, where Brotherton was found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding, strangulation, abduction and violating a protective order, the release said.

According to the release, Brotherton was arrested following the “brutal attack” in 2018, where he reportedly held his former wife captive overnight and attacked her, leaving her with multiple fractures in her neck and permanent injuries.

“The purpose of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is to seek justice for all victims, especially victims of domestic violence of this brutality,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney, Corey Salyers. “The actions by Mr. Brotherton almost 5 years ago are unforgivable, and we are pleased that an appropriate sentence was handed down.”

Along with 15 years incarcerated, Brotherton will be placed on probation upon release and could serve the 25 years suspended prison time, as well, if he fails to complete his probation, the release said.

“My office was proud to fill in for Scott County in seeking justice for Ms. Stiltner,” said Salyers. “This was an egregious case of domestic violence that left Ms. Stiltner with significant physical injuries and emotional scars.”