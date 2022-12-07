ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A courthouse in Rogersville was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a man was seen walking around wearing a clown mask and carrying a crossbow, according to a police report.

After the courthouse was placed on lockdown, members of the Rogersville Police Department and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrived but were unable to locate the man in the mask, according to a report from the Rogersville Police Department.

Photo: Steven Davis (Rogersville Police Department)

Around 3:15 p.m., an officer was notified that the subject was reportedly on Boyd Street, wearing the clown mask and asking people if they had drugs for sale or wanted to buy drugs.

An officer located the person, identified by police as Steve Davis, of Rogersville. The officer patted Davis down and reportedly discovered a small bag of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

The report states that Davis said he was at the courthouse because it was, “possessed with demons and they needed to be killed.”

Davis initially told the officer that his name was Johnny Mallory and provided him with a social security number that did not exist. Davis later revealed his actual name, and it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest from Hawkins County for violation of probation, the report states.

According to the report, Davis said that he had been up for a few days and was high on meth.

Davis was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, filing a false report and public intoxication. He was taken to the Hawkins County Jail.