ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Roan Mountain man who was convicted of raping a child has been sentenced to prison time.

Joshua Adam Hill, 39, was sentenced to 20 years for charges that included aggravated rape.

In addition, Hill may make no contact with the victim and will be under community supervision for life.

In 2021, investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) searched Hill’s home after receiving a report of a child being raped and “recovered corroborating evidence that led to an indictment,” according to the CCSO.