ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Roan Mountain State Park are asking the public for information on a vandalism incident that occurred Sunday night.

According to a social media post by the park, large ruts and tire tracks can be seen in photos of a grassy area at the park.

Officials said in the post that park employees work hard to maintain the property’s natural beauty, and many staff and community members were disheartened to see the damage to the grass area on Monday morning.

The full statement from Roan Mountain State Park can be found below: