RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been sentenced to 183 years in prison for a number of crimes, most notably his role in the shooting at Belt Atlantic Apartments in Southside Richmond last year that claimed the lives of a mother and her infant daughter.

Bynum, his twin Kevan and three others were driving by the apartments when they saw someone they disagreed with having a group cookout. Four of them then got out of the car armed and wearing ski masks.

The mother, Sharnez Hill, was shot in the back of the head and killed. Her daughter, Neziah, was hit in the right thigh, and the bullet exited her body on the left side of her abdomen.

Three other people, including a 15-year-old girl, were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Kevon Bynum was one of five men charged in the shooting, and pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree murder and three charges of malicious wounding earlier this year.

Four other people have been charged in connection to the mass shooting on April 27, 2021, including Kevon Bynum’s twin brother, Kavon.

Kevon Bynum also pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to the shooting of 18-year-old Vinshaun Johnson on April 7, 2021, in Richmond’s northside.

According to his plea agreement, it was there when he and four others had a disagreement with Vinshaun.

The court documents said that “under the pretense of meeting up with some girls,“ Vinshaun arrived and was “ambushed.” Court documents said Vinshaun was shot in the chest, arm and hand.

Bynum is expected to serve at least 52 years in prison, as much of his sentence has been suspended. His charges and associated sentences are outlined below.

Belt Atlantic Apartments Shooting First-degree Murder of Sharnez Hill 40 years/25 Suspended – 15 years First-degree Murder of Sharnez Hill’s Child 40 years/24 Suspended – 16 years Three Counts of Malicious Wounding 20 years/19 Suspended – 3 years Total for Belt Atlantic Shooting 140 years/106 Suspended – 34 years Shooting of Vinshaun Johnson First Degree Murder 40 years/25 Suspended – 15 years Use of a Firearm 3 years Total for Shooting of Vinshaun Johnson 18 years Total Sentence 183 years/131 Suspended – 52 years

Bynum’s twin, Kavon, is set for trial in December, while the other three charged in the shooting are still in pre-trial proceedings.