RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The Richlands Police Department (RPD) was notified of an allegedly intoxicated male in possession of a firearm on school property on Saturday.

According to a post from the RPD, Zachary Cochran, 30, was asked to leave a football game at the Ernie Hicks Stadium. Staff at the stadium reporterly noticed Cochran had a firearm on his hip while at the game.

Officers responded to the call and discovered a wrecked Jeep on Jones Chapel Road, near the area of the Richlands School complex, that matched the description of the one Cochran was seen leaving the stadium in. Residents near the area of the wreck witnessed a male running away from the scene and stated the subject appeared to be intoxicated and had a firearm on his person, the post states.

Around 8:09 p.m. Cochran was located near the school in a Taco Bell parking lot and placed under arrest.

Cochran was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a handgun in public while intoxicated, driving under the influence and hit-and-run of unattended property. He was then taken to the Tazewell County Regional Jail.

“There was NEVER a time during this incident where this was considered an active shooter situation and NO threats were ever made, verbal or written, for any bodily harm to be committed on another person,” stated the RPD in the post.

The RPD reminded the public that it is illegal to carry a firearm on school property in Virginia.