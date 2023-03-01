RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) — A Richlands, Virginia high school coach was charged with assault after an ‘incident’ at a high school basketball game on Feb. 23.

According to the Richlands Police Department (RPD), an ‘incident’ between a spectator and Richlands Girls’ Basketball coach Tommy Rife at a semi-final game led to a complaint of assault being made to police.

Rife was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery and is awaiting his initial court date, the RPD stated.

The full release can be read below.

No further details were released.