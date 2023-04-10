KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two handguns were among items stolen in a string of auto burglaries early Sunday morning in Kingsport, police say.

According to Kingsport Police Department (KPD) reports, four auto theft reports came in from locations in the Edinburgh Community of Kingsport.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In two of the cases, handguns were stolen out of two different vehicles. A Ruger 357 revolver was reported missing on Kaylee Lane after the owner of a 2017 Infiniti QX80 came out and found that the car had allegedly been gone through.

In another report, a Springfield XDS Pistol was reportedly taken from a vehicle off Joshua Lane. The owner stated that both of his vehicles were allegedly gone through and the pistol was taken. In the other reports, nothing of value was taken.

In all four reports, the officer stated that the vehicles were unlocked at the time of the theft. The department said most stolen or burglarized vehicles are left unlocked or had a valuable item in plain view inside the vehicle.

According to the KPD, the rising trend in these offenses can be avoided by following these tips:

Never leave your vehicle unlocked while unattended

Never leave the key or electronic key fob in a parked and unlocked vehicle

Never leave your car key in an unsecured area

Never leave your vehicle running unless you’re in it

Never leave items of real or perceived value in plain sight inside your vehicle

The department advised that visible items left inside vehicles do not have to be valuable to appeal to those peeking through car windows.