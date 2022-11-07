BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning.

Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing.

Witnesses say there were four people inside the home when a man, identified as Marcus J. Carter, returned to the house after leaving following “an incident” with a woman at the property. He reportedly knocked on windows while “screaming and yelling to come in,” court documents stated.

He left and returned a second time at 2 a.m. Monday, according to witnesses. During his second return, Carter allegedly threatened to kill everyone inside the home and burn it down. Witnesses say Carter stabbed and broke a front window, causing a man inside the home to grab a baseball bat to defend those inside.

Carter allegedly swung a knife around while in the front yard of the house and continued to threaten the man. An altercation followed, during which Carter reportedly stabbed the man in the chest.

Another man in the house told police that he had been speaking with Carter through the broken window that was covered with a blanket at that point. Carter then allegedly thrust the knife through the window and cut the blanket.

The man told Carter he was calling the police, which led to the suspect fleeing the scene, court documents stated. Police gathered statements from witnesses.

Bristol, Virginia police found Carter across the state line, but he voluntarily returned to Tennessee, where officers detained him and charged him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder; two counts of aggravated assault; vandalism under $1,000; simple possession; and possession of legend drug.

Investigators found a knife in Carter’s possession, according to court documents. Police also noticed that a window at the property had been broken, and the blanket covering it “had a gash consistent with [witness statements].”

Officers transported Carter to the Sullivan County Jail.