Report: Serial Lowe’s shoplifting suspect hits another Tri-Cities store

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting at multiple Lowe’s stores in the Tri-Cities region.

According to an Elizabethton Police report, the ‘unknown male subject’ most recently got away with merchandise from the Lowe’s store.

According to a loss prevention employee, the suspect ran out of the door with a 6-piece power tool DeWalt set without paying for it, twice.

That suspect was spotted at the store on both June 30th and July 2nd.

An earlier Elizabethton Police report, filed June 11, listed two male suspects shoplifted from the store on June 1st, about 9:30 p.m.

According to the report, they also stole several Dewalt power tool sets.

The report lists similar incidents at the West Kingsport Lowe’s on May 27, Johnson City Lowe’s on May 29, Jonesborough Lowe’s on June 1st and a second incident at the Kingsport store on June 10.

In a report from Elizabethton Police, the suspect pictured in this article was caught on camera on June 30 and July 2, stealing DEWALT Power Tools sets.

In Jonesborough, police said three people have been arrested in Newport, Tennessee. Police said the suspects have made day-trips into the region, then depart for North Carolina.

Most of the incidents happened between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., when the stores close.

Police believe these crimes are connected because the shoplifters have been going for the same items, and anticipate more thefts in the future.

In the June 11 report, the loss prevention officer told police investigators the suspects are driving a maroon Chevrolet Malibu.

The maroon Malibu is also listed in as the suspects’ vehicle in a report filed with Kingsport Police Department. KPD was also provided with a North Carolina license plate for the vehicle.