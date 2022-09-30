JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County deputies arrested a Hampton man Thursday night on various drug charges after pulling him over for speeding, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Police say Jason S. Hartman, 47, had been speeding on Greenwood Drive when investigators conducted a traffic stop and smelled “a strong odor of marijuana coming from [his] vehicle.”

Officers found nearly 300 grams of marijuana, several oxycodone pills, a substance believed to be cannabis wax and various drug paraphernalia “consistent with distribution,” a news release reads. Hartman faces the following charges: speeding, possessing a Schedule VI drug for reseal, possessing a Schedule II drug for resale and possessing drug paraphernalia.

He remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond and will appear in court Friday at 1:30 p.m. for an arraignment hearing.