JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities charged a man with multiple felony charges Monday night after reportedly finding over 30 grams of meth and other illegal substances in his possession.

A report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers pulled over Kevin Mitchell, of Johnson City, for a traffic violation. Police discovered Mitchell, who reportedly did not have a valid license, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a probation violation, the report states.

After police detained him, a K-9 officer alerted officers of possible illegal substances in Mitchell’s vehicle, where JCPD authorities reportedly found 37 grams of methamphetamine, 0.8 grams of heroin, digital scales, glass smoking pipes and a set of brass knuckles.

The JCPD charged Mitchell with felony possession of meth, felony possession of heroin, three counts of unlawful drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons and driving without a license.

Police transported Mitchell to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He will appear in court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.