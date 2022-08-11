HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search warrant at a Carters Valley Road residence on Monday led deputies with the tactical and narcotics unit to arrest one woman.

A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report identified the woman as 35-year-old Danielle Nicole Reckart. Officers reportedly found 8 grams of a crystalline substance believed to be meth and 45 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

Investigators also reported that they found 500 plastic bags, a set of digital scales, three glass pipes, three cut straws, a loaded Taurus .357 revolver, a Ruger semi-auto .380, a Taurus TCP semi-auto with six rounds of ammo, a Kahr PM45 semi-auto, a Smith & Wesson 437 air weight revolver .38 and a SCCY CPX 9mm.

The HCSO charged her for manufacturing, delivering, selling or possessing meth; possessing a Schedule VI drug with intent to deliver; possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; possessing drug paraphernalia; and maintaining a dwelling with controlled substances.