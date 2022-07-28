SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Church Hill man on multiple offenses Saturday, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

According to a police narrative penned by HCSO Deputy Bryan Sanders, officers responded to the 2800 block of Main Street after 9 a.m. when callers reported a suspect, identified as Troy Harvey Johnson, 66, refused to leave the property.

Johnson told the responding deputy that he would not leave the property until he retrieved his personal property inside a barn that “had been there for over a year.” The property owners informed the officer they have “owned the property for some time now” and were aware of Johnson’s personal property.

However, the property owners alleged that when Johnson had entered the barn, he threatened one of the owners, “threw their stuff all around the barn,” and pushed a shelf over on top of one of the owners.

The report states that when Sanders walked Johnson through the legal process of retrieving his items, Johnson, who was sitting atop a tractor when police arrived, began to curse at the officer and refused to leave. The deputy ordered Johnson down from the tractor to arrest him on a criminal trespass charge, to which Johnson allegedly laughed and said, “he was not going to jail.”

As the deputy attempted to remove Johnson from the tractor, he reportedly shoved the officer and tried to put the equipment into gear. Eventually, the officer used force to arrest Johnson, and charged him with criminal trespassing, aggravated assault and resisting arrested.

The deputy transported Johnson to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.