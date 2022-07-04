GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A burglar made off with over $14,000 in cash and dozens of cartons of cigarettes from a Greeneville convenience store early Monday morning, according to a police report.

The Greeneville Police Department responded to Kyker’s Tobacco Outlet on Snapps Ferry Road, where the owner told police that his store was broken into around 3 a.m.

Police said the burglar had forced his way into the store through the beer cooler.

The burglar then removed a safe from under the front counter, took it to the back of the store, and drilled a hole in it in order to take the $12,793 that was inside, according to the police report. The suspect also reportedly stole $2,000 from the front desk and 65 cartons of Marlboro Reds and Marlboro Red 100s.

The burglar alarm did not activate but the suspect was captured on video by an interior camera, according to the report.