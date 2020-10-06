Registered sex offender wanted in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – Officials in Tazewell County are working with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate a registered sex offender wanted on rape charges.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is offering $1,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of 33-year-old Rolan Jackson.

Jackson is a registered sex offender in West Virginia, and is wanted by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office for a rape by force charge in addition to violation of probation in Mercer County, West Virginia.

Anyone with information on Jackson is urged to contact their local law enforcement or the U.S. Marshals Service.