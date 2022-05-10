WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) arrested a man who is a registered sex offender Tuesday.

A release from the WCSO states that Ronald Johnson, 61, of Gray, was charged with violation of the sex offender registry and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

The WCSO was contacted by the DCS after a complaint alleged that “small children were residing at a residence” where Johnson lived, according to the release. Investigators went to the home in Gray and found Johnson was there with two small children, along with their parents.

The release states that evidence revealed Johnson had been living in the home. Johnson was convicted of a violent sex crime in 1990, and since then, he has been restricted from staying overnight in a home with children, the WCSO reports.

He is set to appear in court on Wednesday.