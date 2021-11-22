Records: Man facing 13 charges, multiple felonies in connection to killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man suspected of killing Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler has been indicted by Wise County officials, court documents show.

According to the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System and released indictments, a Special Grand Jury has charged Michael Donivan White of Cross, South Carolina with:

According to White’s indictment, the Aggravated Murder charge alone calls for a mandatory minimum punishment of life in prison.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), on the morning of Nov. 13 Chandler was asked to perform a welfare check on an individual in a vacant residence on Orr Street in Big Stone Gap. The report says that when Chandler arrived, he “encountered at least one individual” and was shot during the encounter.

State police report that the man who originally requested the welfare check is cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing as of Monday.

Chandler was taken to a local hospital and was later flown to Johnson City Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. It was his 29th birthday.

Court records say White’s arraignment on unrelated charges is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Wise Circuit Courthouse.

As of Monday, VSP reports that White is being held without bond.