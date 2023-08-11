LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after shooting another man in Lebanon, according to authorities.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office charged Danny Harold Mickles Jr., 36, of Lebanon, with attempted second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and brandishing a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and EMS responded to a home on River Mountain Road early Friday morning after dispatchers received a call reporting a fight between two men that resulted in one being shot.

The victim was taken to Russell County Hospital and transferred to Johnson City Medical Center.

Investigators arrived at the scene and arrested Mickles Jr.

Mickles Jr. was taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.