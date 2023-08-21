WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A convicted sex offender who abducted a woman and her child in broad daylight in Johnson City and later raped the woman at an abandoned house, pleaded guilty in court on Monday.

According to a release from the Office of District Attorney General Steve Finney, Christopher Wayne Bennett, 49, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Rape in Washington County Criminal Court.

On September 27, 2022, Bennett, who was a convicted violent sex offender, reportedly carjacked a mother’s car with her child inside and raped the mother at an abandoned house in Washington County.

The abduction occurred near a busy intersection in Johnson City during daylight. Police reported Bennett forced the woman to drive him across the county to an abandoned house where he raped her before taking her vehicle and phone, leaving behind her and her child.

Bennett was sentenced to life in prison without parole.