Pursuit terminated after man drives in wrong lane, through yard to evade police

WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man evaded police after a vehicle chase on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Jonathan Scott Ray was driving a black Honda Accord when he passed a deputy on West Fourth Street in Watauga. The deputy saw Ray driving the car and knew that he had an arrest warrant out of Washington County so he attempted a traffic stop, from which Ray decided to flee.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ray evaded the officer by driving on the wrong side of the road and through a yard.

The deputy terminated the pursuit and later located the car which had been abandoned on Simpson Lane.

Deputies conducted a search of the area after a witness said that Ray ran towards the woods, but they did not find him.

The report says the deputy requested an arrest warrant against Ray for felony evading arrest and reckless driving.