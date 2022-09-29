SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Weber City police ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee in order to help serve a warrant on Thursday, officials say.

According to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding III, officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 400 block of US-23 on Thursday to assist in serving a warrant on a suspect in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, Harding said the suspect, identified as Teddy Vaughn Jr., 30, was sitting in a black Acura car.

As officers turned on their emergency lights to serve the warrant, Harding said Vaughn attempted to flee in his vehicle and struck a Scott County deputy’s cruiser with his vehicle. After striking the cruiser, Harding said Vaughn proceeded to flee through Weber City at “excessive” speeds.

The pursuit continued into the Tennessee portion of East Carters Valley Road before Vaughn reportedly crashed due to the loss of two of his vehicle’s tires. After a brief foot pursuit, Harding said Vaughn was arrested.

As a result of the pursuit, Harding said Vaughn is facing evasion charges filed by WCPD and the original Scott County warrant that reportedly involved “felony charges involving a juvenile.”

Harding said Vaughn was being held in the Kingsport Jail awaiting transfer to the Southeast Virginia Regional Jail Authority as of Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.