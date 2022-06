UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A preliminary hearing has been set for the man accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body at the Beauty Spot in Unicoi County.

Bradley Miller, 43, of Johnson City, made an appearance in Unicoi County court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing was rescheduled to Aug. 8.

Miller was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

He was arrested in eastern Kentucky and extradited back to Tennessee.