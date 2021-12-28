Police: Woman wanted out of Carter Co. arrested after alleged burglaries, chase in Unicoi

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing several charges after she fled from police and crashed a stolen truck Sunday, according to the Town of Unicoi Police Department.

A post from the police department states that Chief Andy Slagle was responding to Marbleton Road around 11 p.m. after receiving calls about “multiple burglaries” in the area. Slagle reportedly saw a green pickup truck in the area that matched the description of a vehicle involved in the alleged burglaries.

“While attempting to stop the green pickup truck, the driver failed to pull over,” the post states. “Chief Slagle initiated a pursuit that started around the intersection of Sunny Lane and Unicoi Drive.”

The pursuit continued on Unicoi Drive at high speeds until the truck crashed into a brick sign at Dry Creek Medical. The post identified the driver as Angela Holtsclaw and stated that the truck had been reported stolen out of Carter County.

Holtsclaw allegedly ran from the crashed truck and tried to enter a nearby home that was occupied at the time.

“Chief Slagle pursued Ms. Holtsclaw on foot and attempted to order her to the ground,” the post states. “It was at this time she refused to follow commands and Chief Slagle used minimal necessary force to place Ms. Holtsclaw into custody.”

According to police, Holtsclaw gave a fake name when she was asked to identify herself. After her identity was determined, officers learned she had active warrants out of Carter County.

Holtsclaw was transported to the Unicoi County Jail by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and was charged with the following: