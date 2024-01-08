UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi County Jail inmate was arrested on Sunday after he escaped a Johnson City rehab facility, police report.

According to a press release from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO), Ray Charles English, 34, of Erwin, was arrested after escaping a Johnson City rehab facility.

English was previously arrested on Jan. 4 for various drug charges, the UCSO reports. After his arrest, English was taken to the Johnson City rehab facility where he escaped custody, the sheriff’s office reported. Johnson City police reportedly located English hiding in shrubbery near the rehab facility.

From July 2021 to December 2023, English was reportedly at the center of a drug investigation by the UCSO.

On Dec. 15, deputies found illegal drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, at English’s residence on Hickory Hollow Road in Erwin, the sheriff’s office reported. Throughout the investigation, information collected by authorities determined that six overdoses occurred at English’s home.

“Additionally, surveillance operations revealed vehicles leaving the residence which yielded narcotics after traffic stops by deputies were conducted,” the release from the UCSO said. “Deputies learned from interviewing confidential human sources that Ray Charles English was not only possessing illegal and dangerous drugs, [including] heroin and fentanyl, but that he was trafficking them as well.”

English was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to sell a scheduled II controlled substance

Maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold

Drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession and use

On Dec. 25, English turned himself in to the sheriff’s office and was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.

As of Monday, English is being held at the Unicoi County Jail without bond after his escape from the rehab facility. He is set to appear in court on Feb. 8.