WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Norton man and woman were arrested after a barricade incident in Wise County, Virginia on Saturday.

According to a release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the Norton Police Department, Wise Police Department and the sheriff’s office responded to the 5000 Block of Guest River Road in Norton to a report of shots fired.

The release states Samuel Smith, 46, of Norton, allegedly fired a weapon at bondsmen who were arresting him for bond violations.

Smith was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.

During the incident, Rebecca Pogue, 26, of Norton failed to comply with law enforcement commands to come out of the home, the sheriff’s office said. Pogue reportedly had warrants from Virginia and Tennessee and was “possibly armed.”

A Virginia State Police tactical team and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office searched the home and found Pogue. In addition to charges in Virginia, Pogue was charged with a fugitive from justice in Tennessee.

The investigation remains ongoing.