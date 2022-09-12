BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash.
According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson at a home in the 500 block of Ridgeview Circle.
The release states that while authorities were at the home, they found a “Bushmaster AR-15 rifle” and a loaded Glock 19 pistol. Officers also found “several items indicative of a drug operation as well as a locked safe.”
A search warrant was obtained for the safe, and the BCPD reports the following items were found inside:
- $7,372 in cash
- 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine
- 200 fentanyl pills
- Suboxone (amount not specified)
The BCPD reports Wilson was arrested and charged with the following:
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony
- Methamphetamine for resale
- Maintaining a dwelling where drugs are sold
- Sale of Schedule I, III and VI drugs
- Drug paraphernalia