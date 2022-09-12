BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash.

According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson at a home in the 500 block of Ridgeview Circle.

The release states that while authorities were at the home, they found a “Bushmaster AR-15 rifle” and a loaded Glock 19 pistol. Officers also found “several items indicative of a drug operation as well as a locked safe.”

Photo: Cash, firearms and evidence seized from a home on Ridgeview Circle on Sept. 11, 2022. (Courtesy of the BCPD)

A search warrant was obtained for the safe, and the BCPD reports the following items were found inside:

$7,372 in cash

1.2 pounds of methamphetamine

200 fentanyl pills

Suboxone (amount not specified)

The BCPD reports Wilson was arrested and charged with the following: