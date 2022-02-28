GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Police say just over $20,000 worth of electronics were stolen from Walmart in Grundy.

According to the Grundy Police Department, two suspects entered the store around 6:40 a.m. Sunday and proceeded to the electronics department, where they stole $20,395.99 worth of merchandise.

The two suspects then left the store and got into a silver newer model Ford F-150 with a third suspect inside the vehicle.

Police did not reveal which merchandise was stolen.

Grundy police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the police department at 276-935-2313.