JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in at the George P Jaynes Justice Center after Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton says he was caught at the front door with 33 grams of methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Michael Neil Hackler, 44, was passing through the metal detector at the center when it was set off several times.

Police say that after Hackler set off the alarm, they found 33 grams of meth in his possession. Officers also found a handgun on the motorcycle that Hackler had ridden in on, the release says.

Hackler was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a felony and unlawful drug paraphernalia. The release states that his bond was set at $12,000, and that his arraignment is set for March 7, at 1 p.m. in the same courthouse.