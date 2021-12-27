Police: Suspect stole 2 vehicles from business in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators in Bristol, Tennessee are searching for a suspect after two vehicles were stolen from a business.

A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states officers were called to 830 Windsor Avenue on Monday. A suspect had reportedly broken into the business and taken a ring of vehicle keys.

A 2021 Toyota Supra and 2017 BMW were stolen from the business, according to BTPD.

The two stolen vehicles were found in Carter County with the help of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the release states.

The man suspected of stealing the vehicles is still not known to officers as of Monday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 423-989-5530 or the TIPS Line at 423-764-TIPS (8477).