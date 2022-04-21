BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was seen taking a memorial from a grave in Watauga County, North Carolina.

A release from the High Country Crime Stoppers states that on April 12, a man driving what investigators believe to be a dark blue Chevrolet Tracker arrived at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Foscoe. The suspect left the vehicle and was then seen returning to it with a memorial from a grave.



Photos courtesy of the High Country Crime Stoppers

The release states the memorial is a box with an image of a buck on it. The memorial also featured a thermometer.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to either call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the sheriff’s office at 828-264-3761.