Police: Suspect ‘considered armed and dangerous’ after alleged Kingsport gas station robbery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a gas station and convenience store early Thursday morning.

According to a release from the KPD, officers were called to the Shell gas station at 120 W. Stone Dr. just after 3 a.m. An investigation determined that a man had entered the store and demanded all of the money.

Investigators report the suspect was identified as Daniel Rhoton, 41, of Kingsport. Rhoton reportedly threatened the store clerk, claiming to have a gun.

Rhoton ran from the scene with items from the store and “an undisclosed amount of cash,” according to the release.

KPD reports a warrant for Rhoton has been obtained charging him with aggravated robbery. The release states that since he made threats of having a gun, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rhoton is believed to be traveling in a maroon 1996 Honda Accord. If anyone sees him or knows where he could be, they are asked to contact the KPD at 423-229-9429.

Rhoton is described as being 5’9″ and weighing 172 pounds. Investigators report he has brown hair and brown eyes.