Police: Suspect arrested in connection to Kingsport gas station robbery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect considered armed and dangerous after a gas station robbery was arrested on Friday, Kingsport Police say.

According to a release from KPD, Daniel Rhoton, 41, was arrested on Oct. 15 in a neighboring jurisdiction on unrelated charges before being served a warrant for Aggravated Robbery.

According to earlier releases, Rhoton allegedly entered a gas station on West Stone Drive on Oct. 14, told a clerk he had a gun and demanded money. Police say Rhoton then fled the building with merchandise and cash.

The release said that as of Oct. 16, Rhoton was being held at the Sullivan County Jail under a $25,000 bond.