Police: Suspect arrested in connection to Kingsport gas station robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Kingsport Police Department

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect considered armed and dangerous after a gas station robbery was arrested on Friday, Kingsport Police say.

According to a release from KPD, Daniel Rhoton, 41, was arrested on Oct. 15 in a neighboring jurisdiction on unrelated charges before being served a warrant for Aggravated Robbery.

According to earlier releases, Rhoton allegedly entered a gas station on West Stone Drive on Oct. 14, told a clerk he had a gun and demanded money. Police say Rhoton then fled the building with merchandise and cash.

The release said that as of Oct. 16, Rhoton was being held at the Sullivan County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss