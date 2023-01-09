SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Blountville man was arrested after two stolen boats were located in his backyard, police say.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), two residents of Hamilton Road contacted authorities to report that their boats were stolen from winter storage areas in December.

On Jan. 6, investigators went to the residence of Tony Lee Falin, 56, of the 300 Block of Brown Circle in Blountville after receiving information that the boats were possibly located there.

Two boats that matched the registration numbers of the stolen boats from Hamilton Road were reportedly located in the backyard of Falin’s residence.

Falin was arrested and charged with two counts of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000, according to the SCSO.