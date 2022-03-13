JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is facing multiple felony charges after Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers say they found over 100 grams of drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday.

According to a JCPD press release, on March 12 officers spotted a Nissan Sentra traveling 78mph in a 60mph zone of Interstate 26 near mile marker 19. Once the car had been stopped and police began speaking with driver Gabriel Watson, officers said they could smell “a strong odor of marijuana.”

Officers then searched the vehicle, and say they found several substances:

83 grams of cannabis

55 grams of THC wax

14 grams of psychedelic mushrooms

In addition to the drugs, officers say they found a scale, other paraphernalia and around $1,060 in cash.

Police arrested Watson, transporting him to Washington County Detention Center with a bond of $21,000. Watson has been charged with felony possession of both Schedule I and VI narcotics, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and speeding. His arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on March 14 in Washington County General Sessions Court.